REPURPOSED PORCHES SHOP YOUR OWN HOUSE FOR DÉCOR

By Marni McEntee

Organizer extraordinaire Tricia Nowicki used her own front porch as a guinea pig of sorts, jazzing up the narrow space with some seasonal décor. As much as it’s a great example for would-be clients of Nowicki’s business Get Organized, it’s also a much more inviting place for her family.

The scene can be changed by the season—and should be, to get the most out of the square footage, Nowicki says. “I envision reading a book while enjoying a nice glass of lemonade in the warmer months and, in the fall, cozying up with a hot cup of tea.”

Nowicki says she “shops” her own home first when looking for furniture and accessories. She even turned a salvaged black shutter into a coffee table, using some wood she bought to make into legs. Birch stumps became seating.

She says adding pillows and blankets soften a space and florals and green brighten it.

“Think about different ways you might use an item besides its intended purpose,” Nowicki recommends. “Think outside the box.”