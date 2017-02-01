Night Shades Sleep In Beauty While Nixing Noise and Light

The latest research on getting a good night’s sleep often comes with the recommendation to limit light in the bedroom, from blue screen light to blue moonlight. But there’s nothing that says your blackout shades have to be… yawn…black.

Carla Mason, owner of Creative Energy Designs in Madison, says her customers are also asking for sound-absorbing products as Madison becomes ever denser, urban and full of emergency vehicle siren noise. The store, where much of the work is done on site, offers a plethora of ways to achieve both light and sound management and still maintain a chic aesthetic.

Insulated Roman shades, the company’s custom window warmers and made-to-order draperies—which can be matched with headboard covers, valances, duvet covers and upholstery— are among the solutions. And the palette is practically limitless.

Of note lately are some absolutely dreamy textures and patterns that bespeak 2017 Pantone shades and fairly beg you to touch them.

“Sometimes you don’t know quite what you want but you get here and we help you through the process,” Mason says.

In the header image, left to right: Beaten Path by Carole Fabrics, Blue Moon by Maxwell Fabrics, Lowell by FabricCut, Rotunda by Maxwell Fabrics, Vineyard by Maxwell Fabrics.