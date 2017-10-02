River Collar by Jenny Bird, $125; Talon Necklace by AV Max, $82; Twigs. Gather Sleeve Tee by Semi Gloss, $110; Dune Beige Trench by Goldie, $99; Ali High Rise Cigarette Jean by Frame Denim; $214; Luceo. Raine Cardin Clutch by Hobo, $168; Cornblooms.

Sweater Shine Tank by Skull Cashmere, $173; Neena.Black Stripe Shorts with Belt by Moon River, $64; Luceo. The Cuff by Jenny Bird, $95; Twigs. Dark Gray Jersey Bootie by Guess, $55; Macy’s.

ACCESSORIZE WITH ATTITUDE - KICK IT UP!

Punk poise gains traction this fall with edgy graphic tees and distinctive yet casual jackets that exude confidence and creativity, just like our models, artist and hair stylist Holly Meyers and Brittany Kraemer.

Pier Mule with Bow by DKNY, $136; Macy’s. Elin Foiled Lizard Pointed Toe Flats by Calvin Klein, $115; Macy’s.

GET ON YOUR WILD SIDE - COMMAND THE ROOM.

Your inner tigress will shine in a cropped muscle tee and a cut-offs that roars fashion-forward. Gold collar and short boots scream fierce,especially when paired with reds ranging in fashionable hues.

Tiger Muscle Tee by Chaser, $59; Twigs. Eva Gusset Denim Skirt by GRLFRND, $156; Luceo. Hammered Mat Gold Collar by AV Max, $46; Twigs. Eye Silver Boot by Unity In Diversity, $169; Cornblooms.

REBEL IN RED - GO FEMININELY STRONG.

Pair bold graphic tees with red-inspired coats that flash attitude. Long, delicate pendant necklaces add an extra feminine flair. So does a bow on a silky scarlet shirt paired with a black leather jacket and an urban edge.

Neck Tie Blouse by Tulip B, $76; Mes Amies. Sophie High Rise Crop in Paradox by AGOLDE, $159; Twigs. Leather Bomber by Vince, $995; Twigs. Bar Posts by Anna Beck, $90; Twigs. Black Onyx Cabochon Ring by Anna Beck, $298; Twigs. Vable New Lizard Cow Silk Heel by Calvin Klein, $115; Macy’s.

Rebel Tee by Chaser, $59; Twigs. Le High Straight Leg Jean, $229; Luceo. Ispirazione Coat in Rosso, $284; Twigs. Teardrop Pendant Necklace by Tania Rodamilans, $108; Neena.

CLASSY IS THE NEW SASSY - RECLAIM THE CLASSIC.

Pair the femininity of vintage styles with bold modern jewelry and shoes for an ensemble with presence.

Structured Shoulder dress, $168; Mes Amies. Gold spike earrings by Just the Two of Us, $69; Luceo. Black Onyx Cabochon Ring by Anna Beck, $298; Twigs.