A Chat with October's Fall Fashionistas

We sat down with our two fall fashionistas, Brittany Kraemer (left) and Holly Meyers (right), for a quick “About the Models” interview.

Name:

Brittany Kraemer

Age:

40

Occupations:

Co-owner of Vintage Brewing Company and Vintage Spirits & Grill; Youth Counselor at Briarpatch Youth Services

Family:

My husband Trent and daughters Stevee, 11, and Piper, 8, help keep an eye on 2-year old son Ryker, Hazel the dog and June the cat.

Most of your wardrobe is:

Classic and artsy with boho chic touches.

How do you stand out in a crowd?

Between my shoes, lipstick or jewelry, I prefer to have at least one of those POP.

Do you take lots of selfies?

Don’t we all???

What’s your fave piece you wore during this shoot?

I would have to say the red jacket—the shape is unique and the length and color were fabulous. However, I loved all the jeans too.

Name:

Holly Meyers

Age:

45

Occupation:

Hairstylist at Love & Light Hairdressing; artist at Hiraeth art

Family:

I’m the mother of two not-so-little children, Raven, 2, and Koren, 15.

Sum up your personal style:

Modern, bohemian, urban and vintage.

How do you make a fashion statement?

I enjoy wearing what makes me happy. Being a stylist and artist, I find so many items that inspire me so I generally shop everywhere grabbing pieces that do. Lately vibrant hair color has been my main fashion statement.

What do you post on Instagram (@hiraeth_art)?

My sketches plus other original, colorful creations.

Fave part of modeling for BRAVA?

Probably the camaraderie of the women involved that day, the creativity and professionalism. It was such a positive experience and being a model at 45 was a great moment…a proud moment. It’s never too late to do anything!

–Interviews by Shanna Wolf and Rachel Werner