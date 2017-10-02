A Chat with October's Fall Fashionistas
We sat down with our two fall fashionistas, Brittany Kraemer (left) and Holly Meyers (right), for a quick “About the Models” interview.
Name:
Brittany Kraemer
Age:
40
Occupations:
Co-owner of Vintage Brewing Company and Vintage Spirits & Grill; Youth Counselor at Briarpatch Youth Services
Family:
My husband Trent and daughters Stevee, 11, and Piper, 8, help keep an eye on 2-year old son Ryker, Hazel the dog and June the cat.
Most of your wardrobe is:
Classic and artsy with boho chic touches.
How do you stand out in a crowd?
Between my shoes, lipstick or jewelry, I prefer to have at least one of those POP.
Do you take lots of selfies?
Don’t we all???
What’s your fave piece you wore during this shoot?
I would have to say the red jacket—the shape is unique and the length and color were fabulous. However, I loved all the jeans too.
Name:
Holly Meyers
Age:
45
Occupation:
Hairstylist at Love & Light Hairdressing; artist at Hiraeth art
Family:
I’m the mother of two not-so-little children, Raven, 2, and Koren, 15.
Sum up your personal style:
Modern, bohemian, urban and vintage.
How do you make a fashion statement?
I enjoy wearing what makes me happy. Being a stylist and artist, I find so many items that inspire me so I generally shop everywhere grabbing pieces that do. Lately vibrant hair color has been my main fashion statement.
What do you post on Instagram (@hiraeth_art)?
My sketches plus other original, colorful creations.
Fave part of modeling for BRAVA?
Probably the camaraderie of the women involved that day, the creativity and professionalism. It was such a positive experience and being a model at 45 was a great moment…a proud moment. It’s never too late to do anything!
–Interviews by Shanna Wolf and Rachel Werner