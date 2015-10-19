2017 THRIVE Career Workshop Series

November 8, 2017 | Becoming Thoughtfully Fit: Leading Within Your Relationships

Darcy Luoma

Do you want more meaningful relationships, better connections, and less conflict in your personal and professional life? This workshop will teach you skills to lead your relationships in a Thoughtfully Fit™ manner. Being Thoughtfully Fit™ requires you to be more mindful of your reactions to, and interactions with, others. You’ll learn how you can build stronger connections through listening and engaging, create harmony with those around you, and react effectively to challenging situations. You’ll identify your “unfit” habits and patterns, and work to create new habits with the understanding that you can control both your actions and reactions to every situation.

About Darcy:

Darcy Luoma, certified professional life coach, dynamic facilitator, fun and engaging public speaker, has expertise in leadership, team and organizational development, emotional intelligence and personal effectiveness. Long known as Madison’s Favorite Life Coach, Darcy helps clients achieve remarkable results, including greater work/life balance, satisfaction, a clearer vision for personal and professional growth and enhanced leadership.

PAST EVENTS:

February 22, 2017 | Making Productivity Productive

Katie Belanger

Do you struggle to find a project management tool that works for you? Do you find yourself falling behind on all of the things you need to do, focusing on the wrong tasks instead of what you really want to accomplish? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need productivity overhaul—one that’s actually, well, productive. Join productivity guru and former gubernatorial scheduler Katie Belanger of Katie B. Strategies for a two-part workshop that breaks down two core elements of productivity: your workflow and your schedule. The session will mix training elements, activities and individual assessments to set you up for a more productive professional and personal life. Bring your calendar, planner, mobile devices, and anything you use to keep track of your work and life.

About Katie:

Katie Belanger has breadth and depth of experience across various industries. She’s worked in leadership, advocacy, organizational productivity, strategy and communication roles with businesses, nonprofits, boards, staff teams, coalitions and campaigns to develop shared missions and comprehensive implementation plans. She is passionate about aligning groups around their shared vision, building robust strategies and helping leaders change the world.

June 28, 2017 | Becoming Thoughtfully Fit: Leading From The Inside Out

Darcy Luoma

If you want to be physically fit, there is plenty of advice out there on how to get in shape, eat better, make good choices and improve your health. However, for those of us that are looking to improve our personal and professional lives, and lead our lives with greater intention, there’s not much of a roadmap on how to get there. Come learn about being Thoughtfully Fit™, a guide to help you lead your own life as well as lead in your relationships with others, by improving your ability to communicate, to handle conflict, and act mindfully and intentionally. In this workshop, we will look at how you lead yourself, with focus on pausing before acting, paying attention to how you show up, and moving forward when things don’t go as planned.

About Darcy:

Darcy Luoma, certified professional life coach, dynamic facilitator, fun and engaging public speaker, has expertise in leadership, team and organizational development, emotional intelligence and personal effectiveness. Long known as Madison’s Favorite Life Coach, Darcy helps clients achieve remarkable results, including greater work/life balance, satisfaction, a clearer vision for personal and professional growth and enhanced leadership.

September 27, 2017 | Intrapreneurship: Power Entrepreneurial Thinking Within Your Organization

THE JILLS OF ALL TRADES (Megan Boswell & Corinne Neil)

Intrapreneurship – where team members apply an entrepreneurial mindset to their roles in their organization – is a trending global topic. Entrepreneurial thinking offers a way to spark creativity, fix problems, build collaborations, and get things done effectively and efficiently.

Join THE JILLS OF ALL TRADES™ Co-founders, Megan Boswell and Corinne Neil, as they start you on a path to becoming an intrapreneur. Through collaborative discussions, hands-on activities and guided instruction you’ll learn how to become an effective intrapreneur and chart a course for implementing these strategies in easy and practical ways.

About THE JILLS OF ALL TRADES:

Megan Boswell and Corinne Neil are co-founders of THE JILLS OF ALL TRADES™, an online platform that links and lifts women entrepreneurs, consultants and freelancers by building community and creating an ecosystem for businesses and independents to connect and collaborate on a project-by-project basis. Together Megan and Corinne have 45 years’ experience working both in corporate environments and as successful independent consultants. Recognized as a top Brand DNA creator and protector, Megan has led corporate design teams and built legacy brands over her 25-year creative career. Corinne has built her career around education and instructional design throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Middle East.

