By Sujhey Beisser

A growing immigrant population is transforming Dane County into a global culinary scene, complete with an array of ethnic grocery stores. Shopping these specialty markets is key to giving your pantry some international flair with some new ingredients soon to be kitchen staples.

Local Markets

Abarrotes El Primo: The place to get pork marinated in the house-made Al Pastor seasoning, giving homemade tacos an authentic spin.

105 E Main St., Sun Prairie.

Maharaja Grocery: Stocks a variety of curries made fresh daily, perfect for busy nights. (*Hint: Check out its extensive assortment of whole spices.)

1701 Thierer Rd., Madison.

Yue-Wah Oriental Foods: One-stop shop with aisles organized by types of cuisine. Find products from Indonesia, Philippines, China, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Africa and South America and traditional Asian sauces and noodles needed for stir fry.

2328 S. Park St., Madison.

Istanbul Supermarket: A small shop packed with an assortment of products from the Mediterranean, snatch olives, red pepper sauce and an assortment of pickled vegetables.

745 S. Gammon Rd., Madison

Bombay Bazaar: The corner store to swing through for Indian ingredients including ghee, spices, flours and exotic juices. 753 S. Gammon Rd., Madison.

La Hispana Grocery: Pick up the ingredients for homemade tamales—white corn meal, a variety of chilies, dried cornhusks and the ideal accompaniment, Mexican beer.

3060 Fish Hatchery Rd., Fitchburg.

Gino’s Italian Deli: Best for fresh pasta and ready-made Italian sauces for quick dinner prep. Ask at the counter for freshly baked cannoli shells and snatch a container of Ricotta or Mascarpone cheese to end your meal with a bang.

6509 Century Ave., Middleton.

African Market: Purchase authentic African cuisine products such as Harissa paste, which livens up roasted chicken.

805 S. Gammon Rd., Madison.