By Marni McEntee | Photographed by Shanna Wolf

 

 

Old-fashioned craftsmanship is hard to beat, and sometimes hard to find. The Madison area has several local artisans, though, offering a wealth of pieces to choose from.

Christopher Jungbluth, owner and craftsman of Capital Joinery, says his pieces are an antidote to the furniture-in-a-box mentality.

“My work philosophy is to build things for people that possess beauty, meaning and purpose,” Jungbluth says. “In a world of disposable IKEA furniture, some people want the exact opposite; an attractive, useful object, built with intention and careful craftsmanship that will stay in their family for generations.”

Baraboo Woodworks, like Capital Joinery, often uses locally sourced wood for its custom furniture, some right out of its East Madison neighborhood. Woodworks Furniture partners with small, family-owned manufacturers in the U.S., including in Madison.

So next time you’re looking for some furniture, look no further than your own backyard:

  1. Bitternut hickory buffet, Capital Joinery Furniture.
  2. Walnut coffee table, Baraboo Woodworks and Dark Hill Metal Works.
  3. Jarrah rocking chair, Capital Joinery Furniture.
  4. Maple custom counter stool, available at Woodworks Furniture and Design.
  5. Natural cherry custom console and maple custom counter stool, available at Woodworks Furniture and Design.

