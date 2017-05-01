FURNITURE MADE BY HAND

By Marni McEntee | Photographed by Shanna Wolf

Old-fashioned craftsmanship is hard to beat, and sometimes hard to find. The Madison area has several local artisans, though, offering a wealth of pieces to choose from.

Christopher Jungbluth, owner and craftsman of Capital Joinery, says his pieces are an antidote to the furniture-in-a-box mentality.

“My work philosophy is to build things for people that possess beauty, meaning and purpose,” Jungbluth says. “In a world of disposable IKEA furniture, some people want the exact opposite; an attractive, useful object, built with intention and careful craftsmanship that will stay in their family for generations.”

Baraboo Woodworks, like Capital Joinery, often uses locally sourced wood for its custom furniture, some right out of its East Madison neighborhood. Woodworks Furniture partners with small, family-owned manufacturers in the U.S., including in Madison.