TAKE COMMAND OF CLUTTER WITH THIS SIMPLE SYSTEM

By Shelby Deering | Photos courtesy of Get Organized with Tricia

Between permission slips, bills, frantic schedules and lost keys, family life can get complicated. That’s why it’s important to have a place where those things can land safely.

A command center is an ideal way to do it. Tricia Nowicki, a professional organizer who founded Get Organized, combined order and style in this command center. “When multiple people are living in a household, it unifies their space, making it easier for people to connect,” she says.

These are her command center must-haves:

Monthly calendar

Phone docking station

Grocery list

Key hooks

Pen holder

Read more tips from Tricia Nowicki in Repurposed Porches and Happily Ever Organized.