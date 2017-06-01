DWELL

TAKE COMMAND OF CLUTTER WITH THIS SIMPLE SYSTEM

By Shelby Deering | Photos courtesy of Get Organized with Tricia

Between permission slips, bills, frantic schedules and lost keys, family life can get complicated. That’s why it’s important to have a place where those things can land safely.

A command center is an ideal way to do it. Tricia Nowicki, a professional organizer who founded Get Organized, combined order and style in this command center. “When multiple people are living in a household, it unifies their space, making it easier for people to connect,” she says.

These are her command center must-haves:

  • Monthly calendar
  • Phone docking station
  • Grocery list
  • Key hooks
  • Pen holder

Read more tips from Tricia Nowicki in Repurposed Porches and Happily Ever Organized.

SUBSCRIBE TO BRAVA POSTS VIA EMAIL

Enter your email address to subscribe and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Name
Email *

You may also like

Winter white bathroom decor.

Winter White

REPURPOSED PORCHES

GOOD BONES