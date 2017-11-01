BEAUTY + STYLE + FASHION

THAT’S A WRAP: COAT COUTURE

By Rae Sanders | Photographed by Shanna Wolf

Trends from the 60s are again gracing our closets, offering retro ways to bundle up in style this winter. Shift coats decorated with fur trim, dramatic lapels and minimal fasteners let you sashay freely down the avenue. Timeless trenches whisper a hint of classy mystique. Solids, stripes and color blocks feature colors as warm as your wrap—from butter-rum tans to dynamic grenadine reds.

  1. Fur trim tweed zip coat, $425; Pendleton
  2. Blue mohair coat by Creenstone, $495; Terese Zache Boutique
  3. Lapel neck coat by Sita Murt, $335; Chauette
  4. Stand collar jacket; $100; Lands End
  5. Belted faux suede coat by Carre’ Noir, $168; Chauette
  6. Stripe taupe coat by Waverly Grey, $335; Chauette
  7. Louise coat by Itala Testino, $919; Terese Zache Boutique
  8. Long buffalo plaid wrap coat, $379; Pendleton

