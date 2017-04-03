WEDDING BLISS
As the weather warms, so too do hearts. If this is the year of your Big Day, consider the following themes for this most special occasion. Inspired by a few Madisonians’ weddings, BRAVA stylist Shanna Wolf lays out additional ideas and riffs on a theme. From fashion to flowers to general finery, these ideas may help you crystallize your wedding plans. Congratulations!
STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY CAMILLE PLESHA AND ANDREW KEZER’S WEDDING:
1 Floral designs by Simply Glamorous Designs
2 Dress by Mes Amies, $186; Mes Amies Boutique
3 Francesca heel by Carrano, $144; Cornblooms
4 Paper designs by Sugar Pear Designs
5 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop
6 Place card holders, custom floral boxes by Lovely Retro Renos, available at Simply Glamorous Designs.
WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1-6)
STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY MIRANDA GILCHRIST AND ANDY GUNDERSON’S WEDDING:
1 Dress by Mes Amies, $96; Mes Amies Boutique
2 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers
3 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop
4 Preserves made by the bride and groom.
5 Floral designs by Surroundings Events and Floral
6 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers.
WEDDING PHOTOS BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER, IMAGES 3 & 4,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1,2,5 & 6.)
STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY ANTONINA GILL’S AND BRIAN MOORE’S WEDDING:
1 Mia sandal by Eric Michael, $112; Cornblooms
2 Styled by Stacey Anderson, BRAVA Magazine
3 Floral provided by Daffodil Parker
4 Cake designed by Gigi’s Cupcakes
WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP LEFT), STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1, 3, 4), STYLED BY STACEY ANDERSON (IMAGE 2)