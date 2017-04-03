WEDDING BLISS

As the weather warms, so too do hearts. If this is the year of your Big Day, consider the following themes for this most special occasion. Inspired by a few Madisonians’ weddings, BRAVA stylist Shanna Wolf lays out additional ideas and riffs on a theme. From fashion to flowers to general finery, these ideas may help you crystallize your wedding plans. Congratulations!

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY CAMILLE PLESHA AND ANDREW KEZER’S WEDDING:

1 Floral designs by Simply Glamorous Designs

2 Dress by Mes Amies, $186; Mes Amies Boutique

3 Francesca heel by Carrano, $144; Cornblooms

4 Paper designs by Sugar Pear Designs

5 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop

6 Place card holders, custom floral boxes by Lovely Retro Renos, available at Simply Glamorous Designs.

WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1-6)

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY MIRANDA GILCHRIST AND ANDY GUNDERSON’S WEDDING:

1 Dress by Mes Amies, $96; Mes Amies Boutique

2 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers

3 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop

4 Preserves made by the bride and groom.

5 Floral designs by Surroundings Events and Floral

6 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers.

WEDDING PHOTOS BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER, IMAGES 3 & 4,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1,2,5 & 6.)

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY ANTONINA GILL’S AND BRIAN MOORE’S WEDDING:

1 Mia sandal by Eric Michael, $112; Cornblooms

2 Styled by Stacey Anderson, BRAVA Magazine

3 Floral provided by Daffodil Parker

4 Cake designed by Gigi’s Cupcakes

WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP LEFT), STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1, 3, 4), STYLED BY STACEY ANDERSON (IMAGE 2)