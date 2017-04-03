BEAUTY + STYLE + FASHION

WEDDING BLISS

As the weather warms, so too do hearts. If this is the year of your Big Day, consider the following themes for this most special occasion. Inspired by a few Madisonians’ weddings, BRAVA stylist Shanna Wolf lays out additional ideas and riffs on a theme. From fashion to flowers to general finery, these ideas may help you crystallize your wedding plans. Congratulations!

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY CAMILLE PLESHA AND ANDREW KEZER’S WEDDING:

1 Floral designs by Simply Glamorous Designs
2 Dress by Mes Amies, $186; Mes Amies Boutique
3 Francesca heel by Carrano, $144; Cornblooms
4 Paper designs by Sugar Pear Designs
5 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop
6 Place card holders, custom floral boxes by Lovely Retro Renos, available at Simply Glamorous Designs.

WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1-6)

 

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY MIRANDA GILCHRIST AND ANDY GUNDERSON’S WEDDING:

1 Dress by Mes Amies, $96; Mes Amies Boutique
2 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers
3 Cake designed by Bloom Bake Shop
4 Preserves made by the bride and groom.
5 Floral designs by Surroundings Events and Floral
6 Paper designs by Sugar River Stationers.

WEDDING PHOTOS BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP CENTER, IMAGES 3 & 4,) STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1,2,5 & 6.)

 

STYLED IDEAS INSPIRED BY ANTONINA GILL’S AND BRIAN MOORE’S WEDDING:

1 Mia sandal by Eric Michael, $112; Cornblooms
2 Styled by Stacey Anderson, BRAVA Magazine
3 Floral provided by Daffodil Parker
4 Cake designed by Gigi’s Cupcakes

WEDDING PHOTO BY HILLARY SCHAVE (TOP LEFT), STYLED AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHANNA WOLF (IMAGES 1, 3, 4), STYLED BY STACEY ANDERSON (IMAGE 2)

