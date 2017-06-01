WAKE UP YOUR SPACE WITH AN ACCENT WALL

By Shelby Deering

An accent wall should be just that—an accent. A pop that highlights your unique tastes. According to Anika Laube, a flooring and design consultant at Coyle Carpet Floor & Home, “powder bathrooms, fireplaces, staircase walls and bedrooms” benefit most from an accent wall. Shiplap, paint, tile, wallpaper—the options are near-endless. It simply comes down to designs and details you love. Laube adds that you can make your accent wall “you” with artwork. “A wall of artwork from the same artist or with similar content that you enjoy will always give a personal touch.”