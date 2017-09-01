DWELL

VINYL REVIVAL: FLOOR CLOTHS WITH A VINTAGE FEEL

We’re experiencing a renaissance in floor cloths, the canvas and oil-waxed floor coverings with elaborate stenciled designs that have been around since the 1800s. Today’s vinyl floor cloths, which have nonskid backs, come with an almost unlimited variety of designs, many with a vintage feel that look almost as rich as a carpet. Put one wherever you need a pop of bold, durable color.

—Marni McEntee

Left to Right:

Daisy vintage vinyl rug, Spicher and Company; Brown & Beam.

Astraea vintage vinyl runner, Spicher and Company; Brown & Beam.

Mercurius vintage vinyl runner, Spicher and Company; Brown & Beam.

Blue Mosque vintage vinyl rug, Spicher and Company; Brown & Beam.

SUBSCRIBE TO BRAVA POSTS VIA EMAIL

Enter your email address to subscribe and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Name
Email *

You may also like

REPURPOSED PORCHES

SEIZE THE DAY(LILIES)!

GOOD BONES