ROCKABETTY’S SALON THROWBACK GLITZ

Classic beauty meets mod trends at Rockabetty’s Salon and Spa. Its retro décor is a fitting complement to the eclectic stretch of business and residential properties flanking South Park Street’s lower strip.

Owner Angela Schulz is proud of the salon’s locale, scoffing at the old school stigma that it’s in “a bad neighborhood.” She says, “It really is a melting pot and people here have a good sense of community.”

Schulz says Rockabetty’s Salon and Spa evolved from an earlier business, and caters to a clientele who work and live in the neighborhood. “I started out specializing in bridal hair and make-up with my first business Brideheads 10 years ago,” she says. “Although I still tend to over 100 bridal parties a year, we now operate a full service beauty parlor—often open until 10 p.m. for moms who can’t get their nails done or highlights retouched until after their kids are in bed. Same goes for the nurses working second or third shift at the hospitals up the road.”

And many customers become loyal thanks to Rockabetty’s Salon’s ‘50s furniture, trendy products and classic Hollywood pinup vibe. “I’ve got a working vintage gumball machine for kids; the mood-changing nail polish teens and hipsters both adore; and a husband-wife duo who’ve been in the biz for over 40 years, cranking out roller sets and barber cuts in back,” Schulz says. “We believe in feeling—and being—beautiful at any age.”

rockabettyssalon.com.