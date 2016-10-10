THRIVE WITH BRAVA IN 2017

“BRAVA’s mission is to provide content and events that encourage, inspire and empower Madison-area women to thrive in their lives.”

Rely on BRAVA for ALL your Professional Development and Personal Enrichment in 2017! We have you covered with our 8 THRIVE events and more!

Purchase your THRIVE with BRAVA Package today and receive:

4 THRIVE Career Workshops

BRAVA’s Half-Day Professional Development Series

Making Productivity Productive with Katie Belanger | February 22

Thoughtfully Fit: Leading From the Inside Out with Darcy Luoma | June 28

Intrapreneurship with THE JILLS OF ALL TRADES | September 27

Thoughtfully Fit: Leading Within Your Relationships with Darcy Luoma | November 8

3 THRIVE Luncheons

BRAVA’s Personal Enrichment Series

The Power of Women’s Voices with Veronica Rueckert | May 18

Build Your Dream Team with Megan Watt | August 31

The Power of Resilience with Gail Ford | October 19

1 THRIVE Conference

April 28

BRAVA’s Personal Enrichment and Professional Development Day

Experience 15+ of Madison’s best speakers and facilitators in this inspiring day for all women to lead an empowered life!

Free Family 4-Pack of tickets to Madison Kids Expo

Two free tickets to Madison Women’s Expo

Plus, register by December 31 for free entry to BRAVA’s Women to Watch Soiree on January 25, admission to Madison Women’s Expo and Madison Kids Expo, and a THRIVE t-shirt!

Reserve your THRIVE with BRAVA today for $350! ($175 savings!)