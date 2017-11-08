2018 THRIVE Career Workshop Series

JOIN BRAVA FOR THIS ACTION-ORIENTED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP SERIES

Gain immediate skills and outcome strategies that will create more fulfillment, effectiveness and success in your career–and your life.

Promega BTC Event Center | 8:45-11:45 AM

Individual Workshops – $59

Full Workshop Package – $179

February 21, 2017 | Balanced Conversations for Stronger Relationships

Darcy Luoma

You can call them anything you want….difficult, fierce, essential, or crucial conversations. In the end though, they are all the same. They are conversations that matter and that are necessary for the relationship to continue to grow in a positive and productive way. There are often opposing opinions, strong emotions, and the stakes are high. In this workshop, you will learn how to have balanced conversations with confidence, courage and compassion!

Balance is one of the components of being Thoughtfully FitⓇ, which helps you coach yourself to a life you love. Learn how to have conversations that allow you to speak your truth with courage and compassion, listen fully, understand what each side is looking for and work towards a win-win. Develop your ability to achieve alignment in your relationships by balancing your wants and needs with the other person’s wants and needs.

About Darcy:

Darcy Luoma, certified professional life coach, dynamic facilitator, fun and engaging public speaker, has expertise in leadership, team and organizational development, emotional intelligence and personal effectiveness. Long known as Madison’s Favorite Life Coach, Darcy helps clients achieve remarkable results, including greater work/life balance, satisfaction, a clearer vision for personal and professional growth and enhanced leadership.

Sponsored by

June 20, 2017 | Design Thinking for Business Innovation

Lesley Sager

Description coming soon!

About Lesley:

Lesley Sager is a faculty member in the Design Studies Program at UW Madison and founder of Merry-Go-Strong.

Sponsored by

September 26, 2017 | TITLE

Megan Watt

DESCRIPTION

About Megan Watt:

SPEAKER BIO

Sponsored by

November 8, 2017 | Cultivating a Growth Mindset for Career Success

Darcy Luoma

Are you struggling with where to go next in your career? Afraid to go for a promotion, or trying to figure out how to continue building skills to maximize your impact? Many of us have self-limiting beliefs that keep us from having careers we love. In this workshop, we’ll talk about the power of a growth mindset, and learn to stop saying things such as ‘I’m not a people person’ or ‘I’m not good at sales’. A growth mindset helps you understand that change is possible. You’ll learn to get clear on your goals and intentions, identify limiting self-beliefs, and create a plan of action to move yourself forward in your career.

About Darcy:

Darcy Luoma, certified professional life coach, dynamic facilitator, fun and engaging public speaker, has expertise in leadership, team and organizational development, emotional intelligence and personal effectiveness. Long known as Madison’s Favorite Life Coach, Darcy helps clients achieve remarkable results, including greater work/life balance, satisfaction, a clearer vision for personal and professional growth and enhanced leadership.

Sponsored by