Posh Swag Luxily Boutique Box's Swanky Surprises

If Kate Spade ear buds, organic hard candy and a deck of wine cards sound like a lovely combo on a snowy afternoon, a Luxily Boutique Box is only one click away from arriving at the door. The second business venture of Chauette Home owner Samantha Annen, Luxily is as fashionable as its Middleton-based big sister, but solely accessible online.

“The inspiration behind Luxily is to simplify the process of gift giving,” Annen explains. “And yes, our boxes definitely have a girly feel to them. But 90 percent of the time, it’s the wives, sisters, girlfriends and moms doing the gift giving.”

Annen started the online boutique a year ago with two purchase options. You can select one of the pre-curated boxes with funky titles such as “Hey There, Baby!” and “Bestie Box.” Or add a personalized, chic flair with the Build-Your-Own box option to include items like Gold Digger notepads, soy blended candles and rosewater mist.

Annen calls the process of simply picking out a special box and having it shipped “effortless, easy and exciting.” She adds, “Luxily in a sense is just like getting flowers delivered to your doorstep.”

luxilyboutiquebox.com