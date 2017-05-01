OREGON’S WHIMSICAL REVIVAL

By Rachel Werner | Photographed by Whitney Salgado

Aromatic Artifacts

Peruse decorative Ball jars, upcycled bird feeders and festive holiday fixtures in the botanic wonderland of Simply Glamorous Designs at Oregon Floral. oregonfloralwi.com.

Cacao du Jour

Chocolate connoisseurs nibble on handmade truffles and traditional Swiss praline at cocoa-themed sweets shop The Chocolate Caper. chocolatecaper.com.

Memory Refresher

Preserve memorable moments from days of yore with the photo restoration services available at Natural Spaces Framing and Gallery. naturalspacesgallery.com.

Artistic Allure

Sip seasonal lattes surrounded by eye-catching cards, metalwork, still shots and paintings by local artists at Firefly Coffeehouse. fireflycoffeehouse.com.

Feisty Frolic

B & B stands for breakfast and bingo at the recently renovated Oregon Bowl. The historic bowling alley now features a monthly brunch popup and a naughty bingo night. (608) 835-3133.

Retro Appeal

Though the décor is a throwback to the Prohibition era, Charlie’s on Main is more than a sleek hideaway for a quick tipple off the grid. Charlie’s includes three parts—restaurant, underground speakeasy and a bi-level event space. It’s the sibling to Chef Dave Heide’s Fitchburg-based Liliana’s and is named after his son. The classy joint also oozes with mystique thanks to local drafts, spirited cocktails and a secret passageway to the basement lounge cloaked by a bookshelf. Time for another round! charliesmainevent.com.