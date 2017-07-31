DWELL

OFFICE MATES

office furniture

Styled and Photographed by Shanna Wolf

No dozing off in front of your device with this office ensemble. It’s bright, fun and functional from ceiling to floor!

PRODUCT INFO:

Pantone notebooks, $16 each, Jardin weekly desk pad planner by Rifle Paper Company, $12; Madison Modern Market.

One in a Million card holder by Kate Spade, $30; Kate Spade Hilldale.

Modica file pedestal by BDI, $899; Rubin’s Furniture.

Zodiac paper lamp shade by Wildwood, $60; Madison Modern Market.

Daisy Place pencil cup by Kate Spade, $20; Kate Spade Hilldale.

Bindu executive chair by Coalesse, custom prices; Atmosphere Commercial Interiors.

