A New East Side Constellation The Galaxie Building's Luxe Offerings

There’s something new to explore on the booming East Washington corridor. Just past the Capitol you’ll find the once-empty locale positively blooming with trendy businesses, many with a focus on healthy living. Central to this revitalization project is The Galaxie building that, apart from housing over 200 luxury apartments, also boasts out-of-this world commercial spaces.

Break a sweat at PilateSpa International, which offers traditional Pilates classes as well as stretching sessions. “We are revitalizing people’s bodies and lives in an aesthetically gorgeous space of natural light and air, gentle quiet, little technology and sustainable woods and safe paints,” says PilateSpa owner Kathleen Conklin.

Next door, EarthView Yoga’s studio uses colorful lighting and soothing music to create a special ambiance during its practices. Omni Fight Club offers kickboxing for all experience levels with a near-panoramic view of the city to boot.

On the ground floor, Festival Foods is a shiny new grocery store. And opening in 2017 is Vitruvian Farms, which will offer local, organic and sustainable vegetables. It all makes for a fabulous mixed-use development, tenants say.

“I think about the fact that a year-and-a-half ago there was no building here, there was nothing around here except an idea.” EarthView Yoga owner Nick Wirth says, “And now there are people everywhere… just a huge influx of great people.”

800 block of East Washington Ave., galaxie-madison.com