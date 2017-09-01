10 MUST-SEE 2017 – 2018 ART EVENTS
By Rachel Werner
- Pipers in the Prairie and Festival Fire Sept. 30. Aldo Leopold Nature Center. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
- “Madagascar- A Musical Adventure” Oct. 6-22. Children’s Theater of Madison. Overture Center. ctmtheater.org.
- “Carmen” Nov. 3-5. Madison Opera. Overture Hall. madisonopera.org.
- “Waitress” Broadway Tour June 24-29. Overture Center. overture.org.
- 20th Anniversary Through Feb. 17. Bartell Theatre. bartelltheatre.org.
- “An American in Paris” Broadway Tour Feb. 27-March 4. Overture Center. overture.org.
- “She” Feb. 2-3. Madison Ballet. Bartell Theatre. madisonballet.org.
- “the understory,” Chele Isaac Exhibition Through Nov. 12. MMoCA.org
- “Troubadour: Two Faces of the Classical Guitar” Nov. 17-19. Madison Symphony Orchestra. Overture Center. madisonsymphony.org.
- “Marjorie Prime” April 5-22. Forward Theater. Overture Center. forwardtheater.com