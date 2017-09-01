INSPIRATION TAKES STAGE

Meet three influencers—talented women raising the bar and enriching our community through the arts.

GILDED WINGS

Madison Ballet’s Rachelle Butler Steps Behind the Curtain

By Rachel Werner

A decade-long professional dance career taught former prima ballerina and Madison native Rachelle Butler a vital lesson. “It’s essential children see people of color in all genres so they see a bit of themselves in the arts,” she reveals. “I wish there had been more of that when I began studying ballet intensi¬vely as a teen.”

In her new role as assistant ballet master at Madison Ballet, Butler continues her tutelage under artistic director W. Earle Smith—currently in instruction and choreography—with whom she’s now trained and worked with for over 15 years. Together they are focused on providing this example to a diverse array of youth. “When I was 13, I auditioned for Wisconsin Dance Ensemble [now Madison Ballet) for the second time and got in. That’s where I met Earle and fell even more in love with ballet,” she recalls.

Butler remembers Smith’s candidness regarding the difficult path that lay before her if an “illustrious career” was her goal. “Race is a tender subject for a lot of people,” Smith affirms. “Rachelle was tenacious and refused to be stereotyped. Nor did she ever let the shortsightedness of others get to her. And eventually, she broke through it.”

With Smith’s and her family’s support, Butler went on to study at The Rock School in Pennsylvania on a full merit scholarship, in addition to the Miami City Ballet School and Ballet Chicago. But for Butler all roads would eventually lead back to Madison and the director who had taught her to soar en pointe.

“My fave professional role here was Mina in “Dracula,” but I honestly was clueless how many people enjoyed watching me dance Earle’s movements until after my retirement in 2016. I always hoped I was reaching and impacting people through my art and love of ballet, but you just never know how much,” she says.

So from the wings Butler continues to impart the wisdom she gained from her triumphs and struggles to Madison Ballet School students—and during the community outreach programs the company and staff offer around the city annually via Reach Dane Headstart, senior living facilities and public events.

“As a dancer and teacher of color, the representation and encouragement that comes with it is so important. It’s been invaluable for my daughter Maurissa not just to learn ballet from Rachelle, but also to watch her performance career and retirement up close,” says parent Rebecca Powell.

And Butler never forgets how critical early encouragement can be for a child. “I’ve always been inspired by my father’s work ethic and drive. I think that is where I got my determination from for my training and is why, for me, teaching has been amazing,” she explains. “Having kids give you a huge hug, say thank you and seeing dancers mature and move through the ranks is some of the greatest feedback I will ever get.” madisonballet.org.

A FRESH TAKE ON OPERA

Melanie Cain’s Fresco Makes It a Public Domain

By Heather Owens

Accessibility and quirkiness are not typical operatic attributes. But thanks to Melanie Cain, her husband Frank and their company Fresco Opera Theatre, perceptions of what opera is—and whom it’s meant for—are changing. The couple founded it in 2009 after being inspired by the welcoming sense of community and creativity from the Willy Street Parade. Fresco’s objective is to provide a “fresh” twist and is a gateway to how opera can be experienced.

“You can give credit to the Willy Street Parade for the start of Fresco Opera,” Melanie Cain says. “We were inspired by its energy and atmosphere and started to wonder how we could bring that feel into this genre. Opera has a stereotype of being stuffy or untouchable. I want to change those stereotypes by offering a unique take on the genre.”

The joy, excitement and passion Cain has for the visual arts, music and Fresco shine through and are integral to her life. Growing up in a small town in Iowa she loved singing, but cultural opportunities weren’t readily available; she only knew about opera from a well-known cartoon parody. While working on an undergraduate degree in art and music at Luther College, a professor suggested opera based on her singing ability, which led to her future “home” and a new path.

She moved to Madison to complete a master’s degree in music and a doctorate of musical arts at UW-Madison and has lived here since—occasionally being on the audition circuit, but usually finding more joy and inspiration when creating off-stage.

Cain incorporates her visual arts background into the whole production process from choosing songs to designing costumes and sets. Her muses for original works include collaborating with other artists, finding distinctive locations and listening to a wide range of musicians from Karen Carpenter to Jay-Z. She’s also fascinated by how audiences respond to unique productions, especially when pop culture references are thrown into the mix.

Such themes were evident in Fresco’s first production “Dueling Divas” in which the performers sung arias in a boxing ring and the audience chose their favorite winner. Staying on top of trends and appealing to horror fans—one of Cain’s favorite genres—and to pop culture fans, “Paranormal Playhouse” and “The Divas of Dane County” in later seasons helped make opera more relatable to a contemporary audience.

And as a reaction to the political climate and budget cuts to the arts, the Cains made a bold move in the 2017-2018 season by forging ahead with “Giving Opera Back to the People.”

“We decided to make this season free because we wanted to reach as many potential opera fans as possible. Our season literally brings opera to the people. Whether it’s in their neighbor’s garage or on the street corner,” she says.

Also this fall’s “Opera Storytellers” will be at local bookstores, coffee shops and Picnic Point. In spring 2018 “The Queen of the Night” will premiere as the prequel to “The Magic Flute.” Stay tuned— because one never knows what Cain and her troupe will take to the stage next. frescooperatheatre.com.

CHILDREN’S DELIGHT

Erica Berman’s Passion Opens Doors

By Sarah Knab

Working at the intersection of live performance, arts education and inclusivity at Children’s Theater of Madison, director of education and community engagement Erica Berman helps to ensure both families and organizations alike can experience the talent, passion, and cultural differences within the local arts scene.

After receiving her bachelor’s of arts in theater from Mount Holyoke, an all-women’s college in Massachusetts, she pursued a master’s in theater education at Emerson College, where Berman student-taught in special needs classrooms. “This began my lifelong passion to serve communities that don’t often feel they belong in certain spaces—like students on the autism spectrum—to encourage their curiosity to explore at every stage as they grow and develop,” she reflects.

Later as part of the team that introduced sensory-friendly performances at the Tonywinning McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey, Berman was eager to relocate to Madison and assume a similar role. During her tenure at Children’s Theater of Madison, she has redefined what some families think they can do together—such as being able to enjoy musicals and plays—in a welcoming atmosphere by launching CTM’s initiatives for expanded accessibility. Berman collaborated with directors to remove flashing lights and loud noises, educated actors to prepare them for diverse audiences and provided families with preparatory resources for both inside and outside the theater.

Her diligent efforts continue to inspire other organizations like Overture Center, where CTM is a resident company, to provide an appealing theatrical environment for all families. Berman says, “It’s about the students having a place, regardless of race, gender, finances or certain physical and cognitive abilities. CTM planted the seed and we hope to see growth throughout our community and beyond.”

Another sphere she manages is the nonprofit’s extensive off-season acting program Summer Stage and coordinating free theater programs at the Goodman Center and, beginning this fall, at the Lussier Community Education Center too. She also recently directed her first CTM production “A Year with Frog and Toad,” with a second on tap this October as the director of “Madagascar.”

And she’s added playwright to her resume after writing the full-length play “No Wake,” which is set for a public reading Sept. 23 during the Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival.

“As an arts educator, I think it’s important to feed yourself artistically. It reminds you what it’s like to feel vulnerable and try something new for the first time. Being vulnerable as an artist helps me to identify and connect with the young people I serve,” she explains. “I’m privileged to be a part of an organization making strides to diversify and serve Madison’s families by changing their children’s lives.” ctmtheater.org.