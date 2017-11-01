JAUNT, WEB EXCLUSIVE

HOLIDAY CHARM

Get Festive at The National Railroad Museum

By Rachel Werner | Photo courtesy Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau

Expect a vintage arrival from Santa at The National Railroad Museum in Green Bay.

The locomotive-themed nonprofit transports visitors back in time to when traveling by rail was all the rage. So take advantage of the following events to put a historical spin on this year’s holiday outings:

THROUGH DEC. 3 | TIMES VARY

THE POLAR EXPRESS

Sing along with cheerful, dancing chefs while sipping hot chocolate and cookies as the classic children’s book is narrated.

THROUGH JAN. 7 | 6:15 P.M.

THE FESTIVAL OF TREES

Stroll through the museum’s indoor train exhibits and see more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses, charities and organizations.

DEC. 5-9 | TIMES VARY

HOLIDAY ON RAILS

Take a train ride before settling in for a visit with Mr. Claus as kids listen to stories, play games, do crafts and decorate cookies.

nationalrrmuseum.org2285 S. Broadway, Green Bay

SUBSCRIBE TO BRAVA POSTS VIA EMAIL

Enter your email address to subscribe and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Name
Email *

You may also like

KNOW YOUR STUFF

Sun Prairie shops

CREATIVE CHEMISTRY

GO+DO | SPOTLIGHT