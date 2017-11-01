Get Festive at The National Railroad Museum

By Rachel Werner | Photo courtesy Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau

Expect a vintage arrival from Santa at The National Railroad Museum in Green Bay.

The locomotive-themed nonprofit transports visitors back in time to when traveling by rail was all the rage. So take advantage of the following events to put a historical spin on this year’s holiday outings:

THROUGH DEC. 3 | TIMES VARY

THE POLAR EXPRESS

Sing along with cheerful, dancing chefs while sipping hot chocolate and cookies as the classic children’s book is narrated.

THROUGH JAN. 7 | 6:15 P.M.

THE FESTIVAL OF TREES

Stroll through the museum’s indoor train exhibits and see more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses, charities and organizations.

DEC. 5-9 | TIMES VARY

HOLIDAY ON RAILS

Take a train ride before settling in for a visit with Mr. Claus as kids listen to stories, play games, do crafts and decorate cookies.

nationalrrmuseum.org | 2285 S. Broadway, Green Bay