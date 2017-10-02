Good Eats and Antiques Are Just Some of Lake Mills' Offerings *WEB EXCLUSIVE*

By Mikayla Mrochek

Simple, small-town charm is what you’ll encounter on a sunny day in Lake Mills, although don’t let the laid-back atmosphere fool you—there’s plenty to do.

A stroll around the downtown square will reveal an embracement of its past: colorful, historical buildings and features, including the towering, Neogothic L.D. Fargo Public Library, built in 1902, or the centrally-located Commons Park, which features an open band shelter, picnic tables galore and a memorial marking the area history of the Blackhawk Tribe.

If you’ve journeyed far and wide to satisfy your antiquing itch, look no farther than the square. Try The Vintage Flip for trendy, upcycled home décor, Calamity Janes for whimsical, reimagined pieces or the Opera House Antique Store if what you’re craving is more of an old-fashioned dig-and-search.

Make it an artful day out at Ephraim Pottery, a gem of a ceramics studio that offers workshops where you can design and paint a one-of-a-kind tile, or browse a plethora of gorgeous ceramic creations made by eight local artists.

Wash down (or wash off) the clay a few doors down at the Water House Bistro with its long list of beverages, breakfast and lunch offerings and its melt-in-your-mouth scones. For an evening fix try Lewis Station Winery for hand-crafted wines, brews and bistro-style food.

And if you’re looking for a breather, visit Lake Mills’ surrounding natural destinations, such as Bartel’s Beach or Sandy Beach off the shores of pristine Rock Lake. Aztalan State Park is also just a couple minutes’ drive from the downtown and is the site of the ancient Aztec-influenced settlement, Aztalan, from 1050 A.D.

There’s plenty of parking and plenty to see, so make your next free day a day at Lake Mills.