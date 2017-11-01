Titletown Blings Out Green Bay

By Rachel Werner | Photos Courtesy Lodge Kohler And Green Bay Packers/Evan Siegle

All that glitters is definitely gold across Titletown Park in Green Bay. Situated on over 5 acres and a pigskin’s throw directly across South Ridge Road from Lambeau Field, the outdoor recreational area and contemporary event venue occupies the same property as Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Brewery’s new digs and Bellin Health’s sleek sports medicine and orthopedics’ facility.

The massive expansion of “Lambeau’s corridor” is flanked by outdoor foosball and ping pong tables, a book corral, a 40-dash obstacle course activity for tykes and a regulation-size football field designed for year-round recreational use. After logging a few sprints on artificial turf, strap on skates to glide around the fire pit in the ice rink’s center or duck underneath the three-level event center for hot chocolate or toddies in the warming den. Then promptly quench the need for speed on the 300-yard tubing hill sloping down the building’s roof.

Once the sun starts to set and the temps drop, the warmth and luxury of Lodge Kohler beckons. This smaller sister boutique to five-star The American Club located an hour south, is decked out in both historical Packer memorabilia and true Kohler fashion—complete with bell service, luxe décor, plush linens and an in-house spa.

The lodge’s Kohler Waters Spa offers an expansive list of services and meticulous attention to guests’ tranquility. Hydrotherapy treatments for face and body are worth the splurge so prepare to relax under a state-of-the-art Vichy shower, which plies you with a continuous flow of warm water while a therapist also applies gentle pressure to the skin.

Post-pampering, kick back in comfort on the top floor at Taverne In the Sky. The restaurant’s menu fuses gourmet tastes with game day fare cranking out inventive appetizers such as tempura veggies, Artichoke Lemon Fritters and Smoked Sturgeon Dip, prepping diners to feast like champions during the second course on Cracker-crusted Walleye, BBQ Baby Back Ribs or rotisserie chickens available in three different sizes. Dessert is best had in a liquid form thanks to an array of cocktails incorporating Kohler’s signature chocolate brandy—try the chocolate Old Fashioned, Chocolate Mint or White Russian.

Though the day may be done, end the day on a high note: Tuck into bed and gaze upon the twinkling lights of Lambeau, grateful the yellow brick road led to Green Bay, and not Oz, afterall.

packers.com/lambeau-field/titletowndistrict.html. lodgekohler.com.