Set a Perfect Holiday Table

Photographed by Shanna Wolf

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to set the table for company. Traditional touches with a modern farmhouse twist make for a wholesome feel. Incorporate floral and plaid patterns for a blast from the past. Galvanized charger plates paired with clean grey and white dishware let the patterns shine. And don’t forget to exalt the fruits of your labor with a pair of gold dipped pears! —Rae Sanders