Set a Perfect Holiday Table
Photographed by Shanna Wolf
With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to set the table for company. Traditional touches with a modern farmhouse twist make for a wholesome feel. Incorporate floral and plaid patterns for a blast from the past. Galvanized charger plates paired with clean grey and white dishware let the patterns shine. And don’t forget to exalt the fruits of your labor with a pair of gold dipped pears! —Rae Sanders
- Reclaimed Ironbolt table by Jamie Bradford of Wisconsin Farmhouse, handcrafted of local barnwood beams; Wisconsin Farmhouse.
- Puro grey mist bowl by Juliska, $26; The Home Market.
- Berry and Thread salad plate by Juliska, $38; The Home Market.
- Berry and Thread dinner plate by Juliska, $40; The Home Market.
- Galvanized charger, $18; The Home Market.
- Plaid napkin, $8; The Home Market.
- Quinta natural cork candlestick by Juliska, $68; The Home Market.
- Braid charcoal ceramic and wood bowl by Terrafirma, $77; The Home Market.
- Galvinized steel pot, $16; Metcalfe’s Floral Studio.
- Rosemary tree, $24; Metcalfe’s Floral Studio.
- Golddipped cement pears, small $4, large $5; Orange Tree Imports.
- Low casserole dish by Sophie Conran, $60; Orange Tree Imports.
- Harvest foliage runner by Tag, $30; Orange Tree Imports.