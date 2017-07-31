By Rachel Werner

Trellised vines and little lambs appear on the horizon on a stroll down the unpaved drive at Campo di Bella—a family-owned and operated farm and winery on the crest of the southern hills flanking Mount Horeb. Owners Mary Ann and Marc Bellazzini first began cultivating their land in 2009 and by 2015, had overhauled their country abode into a picturesque, urban escape for city folk craving an authentic and unique dining experience.

“The initial inspiration for our farm-to-table dinners came from a response to a question posed to CSA members: ‘What else can we offer you each year?’,” recalls Mary Ann. “We initially started off-site in Cross Plains and then moved closer to home in downtown Mount Horeb for seasonal dinners. When we decided to build the wine house, we thought it was a perfect time to bring everything ‘on farm’.”

That choice left visitors clamoring for more, so to meet increased demand, the Bellazzini family now offers an a la carte dinner menu on Friday evenings almost year-round, in addition to hosting private events and multi-course Saturday communal meals—complete with wine tastings, highlighted by their signature varietal Fossil Rock Red—during the summer and fall.

“We grow vegetables, fruits, grapes, plus raise heritage breed pork and lamb, which allows us to harvest and cook as much of the food off the farm as we can,” Mary Ann says. “And if you don’t mind the possible triple threat—weather, darkness and rural roads—we are always here on those evenings with a good glass of wine and a great bowl of food.”

Campo di Bella – campodibella.org. 10229 Sharp Road, Mount Horeb.