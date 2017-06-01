BROWN AND BEAM'S ECLECTIC WARES

By Candice Wagener | Photographed by Kaia Calhoun

Tucked away in a business park on the west side of Middleton, Brown & Beam is a multifaceted shop for anyone looking to spruce up their living space.

Owner Lora Brown has doubled the inventory since opening last November, specializing in furniture and home accessories. Be they vintage, made of reclaimed wood, or distressed leather, Brown & Beam carries items that are truly one-of-a-kind.

“We change the showroom all the time and bring new things in,” Brown says. “A lot of things, especially the really unique pieces, come in and go out the next day. And because the merchandise runs the gamut from brand new pieces to flea market finds, Brown is diligent in ensuring quality design and functionality.

Recently Brown added customizable pieces, like sofas, chairs and sectionals, to accommodate increased customer interest in personalized upholstery. Customers are welcome to browse solo or enlist the help of Brown & Beam’s interior design consultation services.

“I can’t say I’m one style or another,” says Brown. “You can mix and match whatever you want to, as long as you’re happy. It doesn’t matter if other people think they go together.” brownandbeam.com.

2118 Eagle Drive, Middleton