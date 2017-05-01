Turville Bay’s Cancer Survivors & Thrivers Ice Cream Social

Sunday, June 4

A party like no other, Turville Bay invites the community to join cancer survivors, those living with cancer, their families, friends and caregivers as well as healthcare providers, at their 7th Annual Cancer Survivors & Thrivers Ice Cream Social on Sunday, June 4 from 1-3 PM. It’s free, inspiring and absolutely joyful. “It’s our shared experiences that make this event so special,” says Dr. James Richardson, Radiation Oncologist.

Attendees will enjoy 10 flavors of ice cream provided by Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and live music by Westside Andy. Tours of the center are available upon request.

The event is open to all and there is no charge. Parking is free.

Sponsored by Turville Bay MRI & Radiation Oncology Center at 1104 John Nolen Drive in Madison on the Lake Monona shoreline.