BINGE DRINKING HELP

Start at these local facilities and programs

Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for binge drinking in 2016, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. That’s especially problematic for women, who are at greater risk of developing liver disease, brain and heart issues and cancer due to heavy drinking.

Here are some local resources to help, when you’re ready.

CONNECTIONS COUNSELING

Specializes in substance use disorders. Provides a variety of treatment services including individual therapy, group therapy, intensive outpatient care, adolescent intensive outpatient care, family services, psychiatry and medications, interventions and other holistic care options. Programs for college students are available as well, for education and intervention. connectionscounseling.com.

TELLURIAN

Specializes in treating people who are addicted to alcohol and drugs. Patients receive both psychological and medical treatment simultaneously with tailored care. Provides detoxification care, residential treatment, day treatment, outpatient treatment, and crisis stabilization. tellurian.org.

HOPE HAVEN

Offers affordable and effective residential alcohol and drug treatment. Treats adults 18 years and older. Provides inpatient care for 24 hours a day for the primary treatment term. hopehavenhelps.org.

ARC COMMUNITY SERVICES

A private, not-for-profit agency that provides innovative care for women and their families. Focused on fostering healthy family relationships and assistance in stopping violence, abuse and neglect. Its programming addresses the special needs of women at risk for criminal activity and substance abuse on a residential, day treatment and outpatient basis. Aims to increase availability and accessibility of early intervention and treatment for low income women and children. arccommserv.com.

JOURNEY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

Works to improve people’s lives through effective mental health and substance abuse disorders. Provides emergency services, clinic based services and community based services. journeymhc.org.

GATEWAY RECOVERY

Offered through UW Health, it provides substance abuse treatment services including dual diagnosis, Buprenorphine and Suboxone treatment, outpatient counseling, and holistic rehabilitation services. Addiction treatments are available to adolescents and women. ASL or other assistance for hearing impaired is accessible. uwhealth.org.

NEWSTART PROGRAM

Offered through UnityPoint Health—Meriter, it provides substance abuse treatment, detoxification and holistic rehabilitation treatment services. unitypoint.org.

WILLIAM S. MIDDLETON VETERANS HOSPITAL

The Addictive Disorders Treatment Program offers substance abuse treatment, detoxification, Buprenorphine and Suboxone treatment, outpatient counseling, inpatient partial hospitalization, day treatment and residential short term and long term in-patient services. Addiction treatment for adolescents, seniors and older adults and women are available. Madison.va.gov/services/ADTP.

MADISON AREA INTERGROUP CENTRAL OFFICE

Helps Alcoholics Anonymous groups within south central Wisconsin. Helps coordinate and facilitate communication and cooperation among individual AA groups, area 12-Step programs and other communities and components of AA. aamadison.org.

