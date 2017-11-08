2018 THRIVE with BRAVA Package

THRIVE WITH BRAVA IN 2018!

“BRAVA’s mission is to provide content and events that encourage, inspire and empower Madison-area women to thrive in their lives.”

Rely on BRAVA for ALL your Professional Development and Personal Enrichment! Our 5 motivational events will inspire and empower you to THRIVE in your life!

Purchase your THRIVE with BRAVA Package today and receive:

4 THRIVE Career Workshops

BRAVA’s Half-Day Professional Development Series

Balanced Conversations for Stronger Relationships with Darcy Luoma | February 21

Design Thinking for Business Innovation with Lesley Sager | June 20

A Strengths-Based Approach to Negotiation with Megan Watt | September 26

Cultivating a Growth Mindset for Career Success with Darcy Luoma | November 7

1 THRIVE Conference

April 27

BRAVA’s Personal Enrichment and Professional Development Day

Experience 15+ of Wisconsin’s best speakers and facilitators in this inspiring day for all women to lead an empowered life!

Free tickets to Women to Watch Soiree, Madison Well Expo, Madison Kids Expo and Madison Women’s Expo

Reserve your THRIVE with BRAVA today for $300! ($100 savings!)

Save an additional 20% when you register by December 31